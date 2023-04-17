Boy, 10, hit by Govt vehicle in Navua

A 10-year-old boy is admitted in hospital after he was bumped by a Government vehicle in Tokotoko, Navua yesterday.

Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu said the driver of the vehicle was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

It is alleged the vehicle whilst coming out from a service station hit the boy who was standing along the driveway.

He was taken to the Navua Hospital and is still under observation.

Bautolu said there were three other passengers in the vehicle with the driver and one had sustained injuries and is in hospital for observation.

The driver was arrested and will be questioned today.