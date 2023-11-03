Bula Boys to play two Group matches only

The Fiji men’s national football team will only play two group-stage matches at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this month.

The Bula Boys will battle out against Tahiti and newcomers the Northern Mariana in Group C.

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji’s group earlier consisted of Tuvalu which has been moved to Group B after Kiribati pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday.

New Caledonia, Tong and Cook Islands have been drawn in Group A.

Group B consists of Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and now Tuvalu.

Host nation Solomon Islands will contest against Samoa and American Samoa in Group D.

The men’s football competition will kick off on 19th November at the newly opened National Stadium in Honiara.