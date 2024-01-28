Chew acknowledges support of officers

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew in commemorating his one-year tenure in office has acknowledged the support of all Police officers and their families.

On Friday, the Acting head of the organisation following the Force Church Service held at the Fiji Police Academy said marking the one-year in office was not his achievement but that of the organization, working together, supporting the work of law enforcement and the safety and security of the nation.

He said he did not expect the appointment but took on the challenge as a life of a career Police officer was to expect the unexpected.

Chew added that since he was approached last year to take the organization forward, he has been overwhelmed with the support of all police officers and their families, and the achievements of the past year are not his but a collective effort.

He said he continues to be grateful for the support shown to him since taking up the post, calling on the officers’ present to continue the good and challenging work of policing.

Imparting some words of advice, the Acting Commissioner reminded the officers to remain humble and do what is right at all times.

He added that while policing may be a thankless job, the greatest acknowledgment of one’s sacrifice is knowing that you have stayed loyal and honest to the oath of service.

The Acting Commissioner also called on the officers to look after their health and extended his appreciation to all policing families for their support.