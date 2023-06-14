Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Cook to replace injured Koroisau as hooker

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers and Fox Sports

South Sydney Rabbitohs veteran Damien Cook will replace Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Api Koroisau in the No.7 jersey for the Blues against the Maroon in the Game II of the State of Origin next week.

This is after Koroisau suffered a broken jaw in two places in a harrowing blow.

While attempting to tackle Tino Fa’asuamaleaui in the 14th minute of the Tigers and Titans’ clash, Koroisau was left reeling and instantly ran to the bench.

Koroisau is expected to have surgery on Friday.

Eels star Mitchell Moses will replace Nathan Cleary.

The Blues vs Maroons Game II will kick off at 10.05pm next Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
