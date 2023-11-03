Friday, November 3, 2023
Delay in bitumen supply affects road works

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says the delay in the supply of bitumen has impacted the delivery of road maintenance and rehabilitation programs for the past month.

Bitumen, the black binder material used for road surfacing, has been in high demand in the last two months due to urgent road repairs needed before the anticipated cyclone season from November to April.

FRA executive chairman, Atunaisa Nayago said due to this delay, they have implemented alternative measures to ensure the safety and functionality of our road infrastructure.

He said to address the potential risks associated with the non-supply of bitumen, they have initiated gravel patching using crushed base materials in the affected areas.

“This temporary solution aims to provide a safe driving experience for the motorists while we await the arrival of necessary supplies.”

“Additionally, the FRA is actively exploring other alternatives, such as emulsion patching, to address priority areas that require immediate attention. These measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience to road users and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.”

“We have received confirmation from our bitumen supplier, Technix Pacific Pte Limited that a shipment will arrive in the first week on November. Once the supply is restored, normal road maintenance works will promptly resume.”

“We kindly request all motorists to drive with caution at all times and apologize for any inconvenience caused during this period,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
