Duru clears misstatement on bidding for FFP

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru has denied speculations of getting paid by the FijiFirst Party, prior to the negotiations period in 2022.

Rumors were thriving at the time when SODELPA was dubbed ‘kingmakers’ trying to negotiate with whom it intended to form a Coalition with Duru being accused of being paid by certain individuals in the FijiFirst Party.

Speaking to FijiLive, Duru said he is a man of principles and all he was trying to do was to protect the Party from certain individuals trying to penetrate it from within.

Duru said: “I have been accused about many things. Let me state for the record, I was never paid anything nor was I approached to do the bidding of the Government at that time.”

However, he is now claiming that he knows some that were paid money by some in the FijiFirst Party.

“I know some people who had received money from some other people, who were with FijiFirst at that time.”

“I am not going to mention their name,” Duru exclaimed.

FijiLive has reached out to the SODELPA Secretariat for comments.