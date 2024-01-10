Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Duru clears misstatement on bidding for FFP

SODELPA General-Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru has denied speculations of getting paid by the FijiFirst Party, prior to the negotiations period in 2022.

Rumors were thriving at the time when SODELPA was dubbed ‘kingmakers’ trying to negotiate with whom it intended to form a Coalition with Duru being accused of being paid by certain individuals in the FijiFirst Party.

Speaking to FijiLive, Duru said he is a man of principles and all he was trying to do was to protect the Party from certain individuals trying to penetrate it from within.

Duru said: “I have been accused about many things. Let me state for the record, I was never paid anything nor was I approached to do the bidding of the Government at that time.”

However, he is now claiming that he knows some that were paid money by some in the FijiFirst Party.

“I know some people who had received money from some other people, who were with FijiFirst at that time.”

“I am not going to mention their name,” Duru exclaimed.

FijiLive has reached out to the SODELPA Secretariat for comments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
News

Police aims to reduce road fataliti...

The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this ye...
Football

Omede wants more game time with Blu...

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more game time with Lautoka ...
Rugby

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown Wo...

Australia-born Fiji Bati star Brandon Wakeham has found a new club ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Navale extends contract with Sea...

Rugby
Fijian you...

Lam outlines newly signed Mata’s...

Rugby
Bristol Be...

Popular News

High Court to deliver Sharma rul...

News
The High C...

Clear my name, Duru tells SODELP...

News
Former Soc...

Panapasa will remain in office: ...

News
The Attorn...

Govt to fund operational costs o...

News
The Minist...

Man to front court over assault ...

News
A 27-year-...

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in Levuka