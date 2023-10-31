Fiji affirms solidarity with Israel

The Fiji Government has affirmed its solidarity with Israel and commitment to global peace in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement, the Government said Fiji’s stance was demonstrated by its recent vote in support of the Canadian amendment and against the UN resolution urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Along with numerous other countries, Fiji supported a Canadian amendment to the resolution.

The amendment aimed to address ground realities and factual omissions, identify and condemn Hamas for initiating the crisis, holding hostages, and using them and civilians as human shields since October 7.

“These facts are essential to understanding the reality of the situation that inform the next steps in seeking a meaningful solution. The final resolution did not mention these facts,” the statement said.

“Fiji’s intent in voting for the amendment is to stand up against all acts of terror and show support for the hostages and innocent civilians, but unfortunately, the amendment was defeated.”

“Fiji, along with the United States and 12 other nations, firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself and, in this particular case, to counteract Hamas, a terrorist organisation.”

“The 14 nations highlight the fact that Hamas has used civilians as human shields, and manipulating global opinion against Israel.”

“From coverage of the conflict since October 7; Hamas’ actions and level of atrocities underscore their disregard for innocent lives. It’s crucial to note that Israel’s primary target is Hamas, not the Palestinian population.”

“Israel’s response aims to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens. They have established safe zones to help Gazan citizens relocate out of harm’s way.”

“While the resolution does call for the immediate release of all hostages, condemns all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks, including those against Israeli civilians, it fails to explicitly name Hamas.”

“Addressing all aspects of the situation is crucial to achieving lasting peace. If the actions of Hamas are not unequivocally denounced in the resolution, the attainment of lasting peace remains in jeopardy.”

“As pointed out by the Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, a ceasefire would provide Hamas with time to rearm, and the vote was not intended to bring peace but to “tie Israel’s hands.”

“In the words of the US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield there are no ‘law-free’ zones in war. Hamas is not a signatory to any international convention, and its actions consistently disregard international standards of conduct.”

“The organisation’s sole objective is the destruction of a sovereign state and its people, regardless of the costs.”

Fiji is among the 14 countries, including the United States, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga, that voted against the resolution drafted by the Arab nations.