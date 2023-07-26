Fiji Airways announces the re-engagement of 200 staff

Fiji National Airline says it is thrilled to announce the return of 200 cabin crew staff who were let go during the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means 200 of the 750 staff that were terminated during COVID have come back to work for the airline.

In a statement released yesterday, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen held a talanoa session today with the 200 crew members today to address their concerns and move forward.

Viljoen said he wanted to talk directly to these returnees so that they can talk openly, put the past behind them and work as one to elevate Fiji Airways even further as an international airline that stands among the best in the world.

The talanoa session held yesterday was also attended by the Executive Leadership Team, who was able to answer questions and make clarifications on issues raised by the returning cabin crew.

The head of the National Airline indicated that these employees hold a wealth of knowledge and experience, which is invaluable to the company.

Viljoen said confident that after today’s talanoa session, they are all united in a common purpose and strategic vision to do the best for the company and the people of Fiji.

“As the leading airline in the region, Fiji Airways is committed to providing exceptional service, fostering a sense of warmth and hospitality that reflects the true essence of Fiji. The returnees have been undergoing various stages of training and assessment since May, in preparation for their first flights in the coming weeks,” he said.