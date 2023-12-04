Monday, December 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji finishes fourth as South Africa retains title

Fiji men’s team finished fourth in Dubai 7s this morning after losing the bronze medal playoff 17-12 to New Zealand.

The Ben Gollings coached side lost 14-7 to the eventual winners and defending champions, South Africa earlier in the semifinals.

New Zealand on the other hand was beaten 21-19 by Argentina who qualified for their first ever Dubai 7s final at the Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The Blitzboks managed to retain their title after edging the Pumas 12-7 in a tightly contested final.

Meanwhile, Fijiana finished 5th after beating Ireland 24-19 in extra time while the women’s title was won by Australia after a 26-19 victory over arch rivals New Zealand.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai

The Fijiana 7s team finished fifth at the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s after ...
Rugby

Fiji’s title drought continue...

Fiji failed to reach the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s final for the seventh y...
Rugby

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces Bo...

Fiji survived a scary second half comeback to secure a place in the...
Dubai 7s

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s qua...

Ill-discipline and a lacklustre performance saw Fijiana bundled out...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji’s title drought conti...

Rugby
Fiji faile...

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces...

Rugby
Fiji survi...

Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s ...

Dubai 7s
Ill-discip...

Khan is new Suva boss as Pratap ...

Football
Former Suv...

Kuridrani pens two year deal wit...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Mataele named in final Matatū sq...

Rugby
Illusive W...

Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to s...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Veteran Dickson withdrawn from N...

Dubai 7s
All Blacks...

Fiji adds two more Gold to medal...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

FNPF to reinstate 18pc contribut...

News
From Janua...

Reappointment is politically mot...

News
The Univer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai