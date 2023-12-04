Fiji finishes fourth as South Africa retains title

Fiji men’s team finished fourth in Dubai 7s this morning after losing the bronze medal playoff 17-12 to New Zealand.

The Ben Gollings coached side lost 14-7 to the eventual winners and defending champions, South Africa earlier in the semifinals.

New Zealand on the other hand was beaten 21-19 by Argentina who qualified for their first ever Dubai 7s final at the Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The Blitzboks managed to retain their title after edging the Pumas 12-7 in a tightly contested final.

Meanwhile, Fijiana finished 5th after beating Ireland 24-19 in extra time while the women’s title was won by Australia after a 26-19 victory over arch rivals New Zealand.