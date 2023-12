The Fiji men’s 7s side is in third spot after two legs of the revamped SVNS season following it bronze medal finish at Cape Town.

Argentina are at the top of the table with 38 points followed by South Africa and Fiji, both on 30 points.

Defending series champions New Zealand are fourth with 28 points, with Ireland (26 points) completing the top five.

Australia are sixth with 26 points followed by Samoa (11).