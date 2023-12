The Fijiana 7s team will face France in the quarterfinal stage of the HSBC SVNS in Dubai today.

Fiji and France clash in the third quarterfinal at 6.14pm today.

Defending champions New Zealand take on Brazil 7s in the first quarterfinal at 5.30pm.

Ireland 7s faces Canada 7s at 5.52pm and USA 7s will take on Australia 7s in the final quarterfinal at 6.36pm.