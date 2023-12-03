Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Fijiana falls to NZ in final pool match

Fijiana fell short of claiming top spot in Pool A after losing to the HSBC SVNS Dubai tournament defending champions by 29-21 at The Sevens Stadium today.

The more composed Black Fern 7s outfit were tested throughout but managed to score five tries to Fiji’s three.

Although a tit for tat contest, New Zealand’s tries rained in through Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Alena Saili, Mahina Paul and Risi Pouri-Lane getting two tries on either side of the half.

Pouri-Lane also added two conversions to bring her points tally to 14 in the match.

Fiji was not without their moments and crossed over through Adi Vani Buleki, Reapi Uluinasau and Laisiana Moceisawana with Ana Maria Naimasi converting two tries and Lavenia Cavuru converting one try.

Fiji contested throughout, but the ladies in black maintained control to the final whistle to close out their Pacific neighbours.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
