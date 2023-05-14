Fiji’s economy is struggling, needs a jump start: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji economy is struggling and needs to be stimulated.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said there is a global downturn that is affecting most economies around the world and Fiji is not immune.

Rabuka said while the Government had its own experts that is looking closely at policy-decisions introduced; Government also relied on outside experts as well for real-time data.

“Fiji economy is affected by other economies in the region and the world, and at the same time their economies are affected when our economy is hit. The question is how do we get out of this trough we see developing.”

The Prime Minister said there is a downturn in the global economies.

Rabuka said that Government, the public sector and all relevant stakeholders must stop the talking and apply real actions that affect the grassroots.

“Last month, the Government hosted the National Economic Summit, where resolutions were drawn up in order to support, build and drive the economy forward.”

“There is a lot of good in the country and the people. We are very energetic, productive and innovative. What the Government need to do is find what is needed to stimulate the people into these areas,” Rabuka said.

The Government is into its last quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year and is expected to announce the National Budget in July.

The Ministry of Finance has already begun to receive submissions from various entities.