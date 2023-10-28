Flying Fijians hit $10k in cardio challenge

Flying Fijians received $10,000 from Vodafone Fiji today for their cardio challenge to support raising awareness and funds for children diagnosed and living with cancer.

While receiving the WOWS Kids fund-raiser cheque, Flying Fijians strength and conditioning coach Nacanieli Nawanibuka said team effort for the cause was purely with the thought of children who have cancer and raise awareness amongst communities to get their children checked early for cancer.

“We talked about how childhood cancer lacked awareness across the public front, and so we thought of doing this program that involved both the team and support staff to do our 30km each and gain some sponsorship that will be directed towards WOWS Kids Fiji,” Cawanibuka said.

“So it was just a thought at first when we were in camp and now it has generated a lot of waves along the social media and mainstream media front and we thank everyone that has contributed towards this good cause. Today we thank Vodafone Fiji for joining our efforts.”

The cheque received will be added to the pool of donations that have been collected for the cause and will be officially handed over to WOWS Kids Fiji in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, forward Peni Matawalu and prop Mesake Doge also accompanied Cawanibuka to meet and greet fans at the Vodafone triangle in Suva.