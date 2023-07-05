Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Flying Fijians visit Waitabu Village

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians paid a courtesy visit to the people of Iosefo Masi’s village in Waitabu today.

The 20-minute stopover was met with fanfare as the players took their time to take photos and meet the onlookers.
“It was only a short while but we can say it will last an eternity,” said village elder Joseph Stolz.
“We are blessed to be one of a few villages in Fiji to be chosen.”
Waitabu Village is also the home of Fiji 7s player Jeremaia Matana.
“We don’t produce many athletes, but we are happy for those of them that do excel, they never forget their home on the island.”
“For our children, the visit from the Flying Fijians will be a timeless memory, and we know future rugby players will already be in the making.”
Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
