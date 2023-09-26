Tuesday, September 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FNPF acquires Garden City Complex

The Fiji National Provident Fund has expanded its extensive property portfolio, by acquiring the Garden City complex at Carpenter Street in Raiwai, along Grantham Road.

The property, which sits on a freehold land area of 3 acres and 1.7 perches, is located just 2.5 kilometers out of the main Suva City central business district.

Fund chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu said Garden City is a well-established complex
with tenants made up of renowned businesses.

“As a major property owner in the country, the Fund continues to explore growth opportunities in the market to increase the properties portfolio and support the investment strategy to reduce defensive assets and increase growth assets.”

“Garden City is strategically located and comes with strong tenancy terms, with many of the current tenants holding long leases. We are anticipating good returns on our investment and to our members,” said Vodonaivalu.

“Freehold property in Suva is a rarity, especially those that are situated strategically amongst major developments,” he added.

Directors of Marco Polo Holdings Pte Limited and owners of Garden City, Wah Sing Yee and Yun Ying Yee explained their decision to sell the property to the FNPF, citing the
Fund’s proven record.

“We are happy to sell to FNPF after evaluating a number of competitive bids for the property.We are confident that FNPF will continue to take care of our existing tenants and customers, add to the development of Garden City, as well as getting a good return for its investment, said Mr Yee.

The complex boasts a diverse tenant mix that includes a supermarket, high-end dining,
restaurants, bank, telecommunication services, clothing shops and reputable office tenants.

Additionally, Garden City is centrally located near the densely populated residential areas
Raiwai and Raiwaqa, with many recreational, educational and medical facilities within walking distance.

The property offers a car park and 24-hour CCTV surveillance system with standby generators and water tanks.

The Fund conducted thorough due diligence in the acquisition process and is actively exploring opportunities to maximize returns.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

IFC, RBF to develop green finance t...

Fijians stand to benefit from the development of a green finance ta...
Football

Omede eyes more success with Blues

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more success with Lautoka at...
Rugby

Jones has full support of players: ...

Wallabies Captain Will Skelton says head Coach Eddie Jones has the ...
News

Ministry monitors outbreak of Nipah...

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is monitoring the outbr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

IFC, RBF to develop green financ...

News
Fijians st...

Omede eyes more success with Blu...

Football
Nigerian m...

Jones has full support of player...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Ministry monitors outbreak of Ni...

News
The Minist...

We’re not done yet, says Vunival...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Give Jones a break, Hooper tells...

Sports
Former Wal...

Popular News

Fijians retained in Wallabies st...

Rugby
The Wallab...

Right people, right pay to lead:...

News
Parliament...

Dakuitoga to guide Fiji Bulikula...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Krishna’s Odisha FC makes winnin...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Overall crime increased by 5pc i...

News
Overall cr...

Income from RBF will narrow budg...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

ADB-Asian Think Tank Development Forum