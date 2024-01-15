Monday, January 15, 2024
FNPF pensioners allowed access to pension scheme

Lynda Tabuya

Fiji National Provident Fund pensioners whose pension rates were reduced by the Bainimarama Government in 2011, now have access to the Government’s Social Pension scheme.

This came into effect in 2023 and Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya said an average of 1,500 FNPF pensioners were affected, and the payment was facilitated by the Ministry through the Social Pension Scheme.

Tabuya said since August 2023, the Ministry began processing applications, taking in close to 200 of the 1,500 affected FNPF pensioners.

“Government has reviewed this process and made the decision that these FNPF pensioners would be better off served by FNPF for various reasons like ease of operations and disbursement of their allowances since the Fund already had pensioner’s information including their respective bank details.”

Tabuya said due to the review, the Ministry is advising those affected FNPF pensioners, that Government has paid out the promised increased allowances effective August 2023 to the Fiji National Provident Fund in December 2023.

She said the Fund will now facilitate the payment of allowances to the affected pensioner’s accounts.

“Therefore, these FNPF pensioners will remain with the Fiji National Provident Fund and are no longer required to access their pension through the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection,” she said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
