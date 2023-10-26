Saturday, October 28, 2023
France, Samoa to hold scrimmage with Fiji 7s

The France and Samoa men’s teams are in the country to prepare for the upcoming HSBC World Sevens Series.

Both teams are currently training in Sigatoka and will hold scrimmage sessions with the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s at Lawaqa Park tomorrow.

The French have automatically qualified for the Paris Olympics next year as the Games host while Samoa will use the buildup matches for next month’s Oceania 7s in Brisbane which also doubles up as an Olympic qualifier.

The sessions will take place from 1pm to 6pm.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
