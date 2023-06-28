Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Fuel and gas prices to fall from Saturday

Fuel Price

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Saturday 1 July, 2023.

Price of motor spirit will decrease by 19 cents from $2.80 to cost $2.61 per litre, premix will cost $2.50 per litre after a decrease of 12 cents while the price of kerosene will drop by 10 cents and will retail at $1.81 per litre and a litre of diesel will retail at $2.22 after a decrease of 14 cents.

A 4.5kg cylinder will cost $12.96, a decrease of $1.43 while a 12kg cylinder will decrease by $3.81 from $38.37 and will retail at $34.56.

Bulk Gas will decrease by 29 cents to retail at $2.67 per kg, while autogas will cost $1.77 a litre after a decrease of 20 cents.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
