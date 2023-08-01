Fuel prices increase as gas prices drop

Fuel prices have increased from today, 1 August 2023 while the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products have dropped.

The price of motor spirit increases from $2.61 to $2.79 per litre, which is an increase of 18c, premix will now retail at $2.64 per litre after an increase of 14c, the price of diesel increases from $2.22 to $2.37 per litre after an increase of 15c.

The price of kerosene however drops by a cent from $1.81 to $1.80 per litre.

A 4.5kg cylinder of gas will now cost $12.23 after a price fall of 73c, a 12kg cylinder will now retail at $32.62 which is a decrease of $1.94 from $34.56.

Bulk gas price falls from $2.67 to $2.53 per kg while the price of auto gas falls from $1.77 to $1.76 per litre.