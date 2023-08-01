Tuesday, August 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fuel prices increase as gas prices drop

Fuel Price

Fuel prices have increased from today, 1 August 2023 while the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products have dropped.

The price of motor spirit increases from $2.61 to $2.79 per litre, which is an increase of 18c, premix will now retail at $2.64 per litre after an increase of 14c, the price of diesel increases from $2.22 to $2.37 per litre after an increase of 15c.

The price of kerosene however drops by a cent from $1.81 to $1.80 per litre.

A 4.5kg cylinder of gas will now cost $12.23 after a price fall of 73c, a 12kg cylinder will now retail at $32.62 which is a decrease of $1.94 from $34.56.

Bulk gas price falls from $2.67 to $2.53 per kg while the price of auto gas falls from $1.77 to $1.76 per litre.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout d...

Fiji Football Association's board of control will meet today to dis...
Rugby

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set pie...

Defending Skipper Cup champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies will bou...

Fiji-born barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident th...
Football

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of tabl...

Leaders Lautoka will battle against champions Rewa in the top of th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockou...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies will ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of t...

Football
Leaders La...

Koroisau included in NRL team of...

NRL
In-form Fi...

Patel returns as Fiji Airways Bo...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

FDB backs SMEs with green vehicl...

Business
In a major...

Region unites for climate action...

News
Sixteen Pa...

Fire destroys coachworks factory...

News
A fire com...

No mental baggage for Kerevi aga...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Police act on marijuana planting...

News
Police has...

Navua anticipates tough challeng...

2023 Battle of Giants
Sixth-plac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout dates