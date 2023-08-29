Funding boost for Medical Simulation Centre

Fiji National University’s (FNU) College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences (CMNHS) has secured a multi-million-dollar grant to build the Medical Simulation Centre at its Pasifika Campus in Suva.

KOREA International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has come forward to provide the grand for the construction of the facility.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor, Unaisi Nabobo-Baba said the partnership would strengthen the development, training, and retention of the health workforce in Fiji.

“The dream for standardised and improved clinical training programmes will now be a reality, for teaching and research.”

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the fruits of our partnership are accessible to all, regardless of their social or economic background.”

“Through our joint efforts, we will strive to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas, address the pressing healthcare needs of vulnerable populations, and promote health equity across Fiji.”

KOICA Fiji Country Director Kapchae Ra said that since 2016, they are dedicated to the improvement of the health system in Fiji through several projects and capacity-building programmes.

“Fiji National University plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Fiji and the broader region. With this project, we reaffirm our dedication to producing healthcare professionals who are not only technically proficient but also equipped to address the evolving challenges of our time,” he said.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, His Excellency Young Kyu Park, said the project will mark a significant moment of bilateral cooperation between the two countries by greatly enhancing the capacity of health professionals in Fiji.

“Strengthening the healthcare system is one of three key priorities of the Korean Government’s development cooperation with Fiji,” he said.

“With a vision of a healthy island, green island and smart island, we are supporting addressing climate change and improving the education environment.”

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said the state-of-the-art Medical Simulation Centre will enhance the clinical competency of undergraduate and postgraduate students using standard and virtual platforms and improve health professional education and research capacity.

“It will enable the University to empower our future health professionals with practical skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deep sense of compassion.”

The platform for collaborative research fosters groundbreaking advancements in healthcare that will benefit not only the people of Fiji but also the wider global community,” he said.