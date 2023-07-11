In-form Lutu will be a player to watch

New South Wales utility Losana Lutu will be a player to watch in Thursday night’s Women’s U19 State of Origin clash.

The 19-year-old Fijian has achieved much in the women’s game including partnering Emily Curtain in the halves to lead her club the West Tigers to a grand final victory in the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership last year as well as sign a NRLW contract with the inaugural Wests Tigers for 2023.

The Fijian-born playmaker will be looking to take her game to new heights in Redcliffe

Having trained with the likes of Paramatta Eel Botille Vette-Welsh and St George Illawarra Dragons Kezzie Apps, Lutu’s tactical approach and precision kicking game may prove the difference against a solid Maroons outfit.

The match kicks off at Kayo Stadium at 7.45pm.