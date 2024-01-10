Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Japan is an unwavering partner, says AG

The Assistant Vice Minister of Justice of Japan, Ms Shibata Noriko with the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga at Suvavou House in Suva.

The Government of Japan has been an unwavering partner to Fiji, advancing Fiji economy, trade, exploring new opportunities, health, education, infrastructural initiatives and climate mitigation.

Speaking at the Welcoming Ceremony for the Assistant Vice Minister of Justice, Shibata Noriko, the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said bilateral relations were established since Fiji’s independence.

The Attorney-General said Japan has provided more than $1.6 billion to the re-official development assistance, reflecting the commitment to our shared prosperity and well-being, since independence.

“Japan’s unwavering support to Fiji through the years including health care, maritime, activities, climate change, environmental conservation and disaster prevention showcases a commitment to sustainable developments.”

The Attorney General expressed the government of Fiji’s appreciation for Japan’s continuing support and says the strengthening of the two countries’ partnership continues, Fiji pledges its unwavering support for Japan.

“A commitment is not just diplomatic; it is rooted in the shared values, challenges, and aspirations that bind our nations together.

Noriko in response said that Japan is grateful for the relationship that was formed way back.

She said the government of Japan sincerely hopes that the two countries will hold onto the longstanding relations in the field of law and justice.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Qiliho and Pryde still on full remu...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that the suspended Dir...
Business

Water bottler rakes in $22m profit

Pleass Global Limited, bottler and exporter of Aqua Safe and VaiWai...
Football

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC

Ba Football Association has suffered a setback ahead of the two-leg...
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Qiliho and Pryde still on full r...

News
Attorney-G...

Water bottler rakes in $22m prof...

Business
Pleass Glo...

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC...

Football
Ba Footbal...

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Popular News

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

New legislative reforms for Parl...

News
Government...

Brown curious about Fijian cultu...

Rugby
Former Sou...

Localising positions in the Cour...

News
The Attorn...

Navale extends contract with Sea...

Rugby
Fijian you...

First phase of the ‘Back T...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Qiliho and Pryde still on full remuneration