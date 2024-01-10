Japan is an unwavering partner, says AG

The Government of Japan has been an unwavering partner to Fiji, advancing Fiji economy, trade, exploring new opportunities, health, education, infrastructural initiatives and climate mitigation.

Speaking at the Welcoming Ceremony for the Assistant Vice Minister of Justice, Shibata Noriko, the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said bilateral relations were established since Fiji’s independence.

The Attorney-General said Japan has provided more than $1.6 billion to the re-official development assistance, reflecting the commitment to our shared prosperity and well-being, since independence.

“Japan’s unwavering support to Fiji through the years including health care, maritime, activities, climate change, environmental conservation and disaster prevention showcases a commitment to sustainable developments.”

The Attorney General expressed the government of Fiji’s appreciation for Japan’s continuing support and says the strengthening of the two countries’ partnership continues, Fiji pledges its unwavering support for Japan.

“A commitment is not just diplomatic; it is rooted in the shared values, challenges, and aspirations that bind our nations together.

Noriko in response said that Japan is grateful for the relationship that was formed way back.

She said the government of Japan sincerely hopes that the two countries will hold onto the longstanding relations in the field of law and justice.