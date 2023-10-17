Tuesday, October 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Jones committed to RA, aims Wallabies revival

Photo Courtesy: World Rugby

Eddie Jones has reiterated his commitment to Rugby Australia as coach with the aim to reviving the Wallabies as a force for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“I’m staying. I’ve always been committed to Australian rugby and want to leave it in a better place, that’s still the job,” Jones told a huge media crowd in Sydney today.

Jones said the coaching team in charge of Australia’s disappointing World Cup campaign had done a full review but a Rugby Australia review through independent consultants is still to come.

The RA review will ultimately determine where Australian rugby heads next after the Wallabies made their first pool stage exit at a World Cup.

“We’ve got a review going forward and let’s see what happens at the end of the review,” Jones said.

“I don’t control those things (staying on as coach). All you can do is coach. I went to the World Cup, came in for a short period and had to make a decision on the team and made the decision we had to go with the youths.

“Whilst the results in the World Cup weren’t the results we wanted, I’ve left the Australian team in a great position to go on to 2027. That judgment will be decided by the 2027 World Cup.”

Jones said his work ethic to upgrade and improve the Wallabies remained undimmed.

“I didn’t come back to Australia to have a holiday, sit down at Coogee Beach, eat fish and chips, have a nice flat white. It was always going to be a battle. When you’ve got a team that hasn’t done well for a long period of time, it’s always a battle,” he said.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trial...

National and Ba reps Faazil Faizul Ali and Angeline Rekha are curre...
Football

Enough time for PG’s gold pre...

National women’s football head coach Angeline Chua is confident of ...
News

Fiji – Aust to harness Vuvale...

The Fijian Government is looking to take its relationship with Aust...
Rugby

Fiji’s rugby future bright despite ...

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says the future of Fijian ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix tr...

Football
National a...

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Fiji – Aust to harness Vuv...

News
The Fijian...

Fiji’s rugby future bright despi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Man sentenced to 14 years for ra...

News
Suva's Hig...

Westerns derby to kick start FAN...

Football
The 2023 F...

Popular News

Frustrating Rakiraki’s def...

2023 IDC
Assistant ...

Judgement in Bainimarama, Qiliho...

News
Magistrate...

Fijiana registers bonus point wi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Lack of concentration, fatigue r...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Tuisawau acts as Prime Minister ...

News
Ro Filipe ...

Raheem was our game changer: Kha...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trials