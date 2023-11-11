LTA, Police step up joint road operations

The Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police Force are stepping up joint operations on road safety to ensure an accident-free Diwali weekend.

Enforcement teams have been working round-the-clock in the Central-Eastern, Western and Northern divisions to monitor and identify high-risk drivers and irresponsible road users during the festive season.

LTA acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said Diwali holds a significant meaning for our Hindu brothers and sisters, and symbolised inner light and protection over darkness.

However, this spirit of togetherness and hope is dampened by irresponsible drivers who continue to ignore road safety rules.

“We expect a lot of movement on our roads this weekend as families and friends gather to celebrate Diwali and share in the spirit of hope and love. Unfortunately, we continue to see a lot of drivers ignoring advisories and warnings from the Authority on road safety,” he said.

“These are drivers who chose to disregard simple road safety rules and put the lives of other road users at risk.”

“Over the past 24 hours, our joint enforcement teams across the country have been issuing Traffic Infringement Notices and warning letters to drivers who failed to comply with road safety regulations.”

“We’ve said this before and we will continue to emphasise the message that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Slow down this weekend, refrain from drink-driving and rest if you need to for long journeys on the road.”

“The onus is on everyone to stay alert and be on the lookout for irresponsible drivers, who have no regard for the lives and safety of other road users.”

In light of the recent advisory from the National Disaster Management Office on strong winds and heavy rain for parts of the Fiji Group this weekend, Rokosawa is also urging road users to be wary of unfavourable road conditions during bad weather.

“Motorists are strongly urged to take heed of safety advisories from authorities as weather conditions may disrupt traffic flow and result in poor visibility for drivers.”

“These conditions can lead to major road collisions. Together, we can curb the spike in road fatalities.”

Rokosawa also expressed gratitude to drivers who complied with road safety advisories and members of the public who had come forward to assist the Authority with efforts to crackdown on reckless driving behaviours.

“On a separate note, the Land Transport Authority of Fiji and its Board would like to wish all Fijians an enjoyable, and safe Diwali weekend,” he said.