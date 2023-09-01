Friday, September 1, 2023
Man charged for alleged rape of 4-year-old

A 29-year-old man will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged rape of a 4-year-old child.

In a statement, Police said it is alleged that the victim whilst in her room on the night of the 28th of August was allegedly abducted from her bedroom, and taken a few meters from her home where the accused committed the offence.

The victim’s father was alerted of the incident when he heard his daughter crying.

She was rushed to the Labasa Hospital where she was treated and is back home with her family.

The accused has been charged by Labasa CID with one count of rape and one count of child stealing in accordance with Section 284 of the Crimes Act and will be produced in court today.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
