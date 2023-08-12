Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man charged for indecent assault

A 56-year-old man alleged to have indecently assaulted a young girl after offering her sweets and money has been charged.

The accused and victim live in the same settlement and on three occasions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 when they would travel on the same bus, the man allegedly offered snacks and on occasions offered her money before committing the offences.

The victim was in Primary School when the offences were committed.

The matter was reported at the Lami Police Station and the accused has since been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports CEO

Mesake Nawari has been appointed the new chief executive of Fiji Ai...
Rugby

QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans quar...

Queen Victoria School cruised into the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifi...
2023 Battle of Giants

Skipper Hughes credits teammates fo...

Skipper Setareki Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Rewa’s 1-0 win...
2023 Battle of Giants

We were our own enemy, says Chand

Labasa manager Ravinesh Chand says playing with 10 players was not ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports C...

Business
Mesake Naw...

QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans q...

Rugby
Queen Vict...

Skipper Hughes credits teammates...

2023 Battle of Giants
Skipper Se...

We were our own enemy, says Chan...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa man...

Suva cruises into BOG semis

Football
Suva is th...

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defending ...

Popular News

Fiji 7s teams post big wins in Y...

Rugby
Both the F...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

League WCup moved to Southern He...

Sports
The Rugby ...

Fiji and Cooks to sign developme...

News
Fiji and t...

India donates ARV drugs amid ris...

News
In a signi...

Masi’s fairy tale journey contin...

Rugby
Iosefo Mas...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports CEO