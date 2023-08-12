Man charged for indecent assault

A 56-year-old man alleged to have indecently assaulted a young girl after offering her sweets and money has been charged.

The accused and victim live in the same settlement and on three occasions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 when they would travel on the same bus, the man allegedly offered snacks and on occasions offered her money before committing the offences.

The victim was in Primary School when the offences were committed.

The matter was reported at the Lami Police Station and the accused has since been charged with three counts of indecent assault.