Marist crowned Boys Division champs

Marist Brothers High School has been crowned the 2023 Coca-Cola Games Boys Division champions after wrestling the title in a show of strength at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The warriors of Flagstaff tallied a total of 26 medals including 13 gold medals, six silver medals and seven bronze medals to etch their name once more in the history of the Fiji Finals.

Ratu Kadavulevu School finished a close second with a total of 23 medals including nine gold medals, eight silver medals and six medals.

Dethroned champions Suva Grammar School finished in third place with 20 medals including seven gold medals, seven silver medals and six bronze medals.