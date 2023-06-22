Thursday, June 22, 2023
Maroons win State of Origin II to seal series

The Queensland Maroons thrashed the New South Wales Blues 32-6 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday to win the 2023 State of Origin series.

The Billy Slater coached home side entered the field a 1-0 lead in the series after a gritty 26-18 in Adelaide three weeks ago.

Queensland led 10-0 at halftime and completed dominated the second spell and scored four more tries.

Valentine Holmes scored two tries, while Murray Taulagi, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Xavier Coates and Jeremiah Nanai also crossed as the Maroons just proved too strong for the Blues.

Damien Cook, who came into the game early after Tom Trbojevic left the field with a pectoral injury, crossed for the Blues’ only try in the 57th minute.

Frustrations boiled over in the dying seconds, with Reece Walsh and Jarome Luai sent off after a scuffle and Josh Addo-Carr sin-binned for a flying punch on Walsh in the brawl.

The win gives Slater his second series in a row as coach, and the Maroons their 24th Origin title.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
