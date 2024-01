The women’s final of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s will be contested between the shadow national teams of Fiji and New Zealand.

In the first semifinal today, Matakesi (NZ Development) defeated Ezers 31-5.

Mount Masada (Fijiana Development) proved too strong for Navy in the second semifinal and posted a 33-7 victory.

The grand final will be played at 4.30pm and the winner will walk away $15,000 richer.