Medal parade honors Fijian officers

To mark Fiji Day, a medal parade was held to honour and recognise the contribution of Fiji United Nations Police (UNPOL) contingent held in Juba, South Sudan.

Held at the UN House, the event was officiated by Chief of Staff – Murat Isik, who is the acting Officer in Charge, Deputy Police Commissioner, where he acknowledged Fiji’s contribution towards peacekeeping.

While congratulating Fiji on its 53rd year of Independence, Isik called on all 24 officers to continue the good work, maintain professionalism, respect Human Rights and to always uphold the UN values.

Also present to witness the event were the Chief of Admin Abu Sweillem, Chief of Capacity Building – Victoria Matjila, Actg. Chief of Operations – John Oduro, FOPC Juba Field Office – Alpatekin Aslantas and 48 UNPOL Contingent Commanders.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
