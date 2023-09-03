More organised parking for Labasa’s CBD

The commissioning of four electronic parking meters will making parking more organised in the township of Labasa.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Katamotu said the $54,448.13 project will make businesses efficient and better equip the enforcement agencies in controlling parking within the Central Business District (CBD) area.

“It is a very proud moment for the people of Labasa to be part of the commissioning of four new digital parking meters lately purchased by Labasa Town Council.”

He said that municipalities are working towards self-sufficiency through capital projects as such, so they would not have to rely heavily on Government funding.

“The Council is expected to rake in more income from such investment and improve on its services, needless to say, to upgrade the existing car parks and work on major capital development.”

“More Capital Projects will mean more funds for the Council that will promote self-sufficiency and sustainability.”

He added that this project would be happening in phases, and more meters are expected in the future.