Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

National Infrastructure Investment Plan, endorsed

Cabinet has endorsed the National Infrastructure Investment Plan, which hopes to consolidate infrastructure projects across all sectors into a single plan.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that these projects are screened and prioritised based on their assessed benefits and strategic alignment to Fiji’s development strategies and objectives, to provide a list of priority projects for further development.

Rabuka said the plan sets a funding strategy for these priority projects to identify potential sources of investment before more detailed economic appraisal and business cases are developed ahead of budget submission.

He added that the plan has been developed by the Ministry of Finance with the assistance from the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Society aims to raise $110k at annu...

The Fiji Cancer Society is aiming to raise $110,000 this year throu...
Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp...

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the...
Rugby

Valetini named as best Australian s...

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Au...
Rugby

Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Valetini named as best Australia...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Trio out of Western Force clash...

Rugby
Three Swir...

Drug raid leads to more arrests:...

News
The Fiji P...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Dunn, Aiyas lead Fiji U20 to Wor...

Football
Promising ...

Govt wants those that can do the...

News
Prime Mini...

Takayawa competes at Doha Indivi...

Sports
Fiji Judok...

FACT pools to be drawn tomorrow

Football
The 2023 D...

Talent development is crucial, s...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Male eyes overseas based players...

Rugby
A number o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Cancer Society receives cheque from Motibhai Group
Gallery

Fiji Cancer Society receives cheque from Motibhai Group