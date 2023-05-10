National Infrastructure Investment Plan, endorsed

Cabinet has endorsed the National Infrastructure Investment Plan, which hopes to consolidate infrastructure projects across all sectors into a single plan.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that these projects are screened and prioritised based on their assessed benefits and strategic alignment to Fiji’s development strategies and objectives, to provide a list of priority projects for further development.

Rabuka said the plan sets a funding strategy for these priority projects to identify potential sources of investment before more detailed economic appraisal and business cases are developed ahead of budget submission.

He added that the plan has been developed by the Ministry of Finance with the assistance from the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility.