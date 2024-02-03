NDP must avoid lengthy plans of past: Narube

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any National Development Plan in the past were extremely poor and costed the Government a lot in terms of finances and man power.

In a statement, the former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor emphasised that on the onset a plan is only as good if it is implemented.

Earlier this week, Narube met with Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Finance to discuss and consult on Fiji’s new National Development Plan in Suva.

Narube highlighted that the major hurdle to the implementation of the plan is linked to the lack of finances associated with it and that any development plan is executed through the annual national budget.

He said that the starting point of the new plan must address the major challenges that Fiji faces, including the lack of economic diversification, the widening disparity in wealth and incomes, and the increasing poverty.

He outlined that the best chance for economic diversification lies in the primary sector – and to realise the potential of these resources, the new plan should learn from past mistakes and design an integrated model to fully develop Fiji’s natural resources.

“The National Development Plan must be short to avoid lengthy plans of the past. The performance indicators should be on outcomes, and the new plan should be launched in Fiji not abroad,” he further stated.