Radrodro must earn his post back: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says ousted Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro will not be part of his Cabinet and he must earn the position if he wants it.

This is after the Radrodro and his delegation presented a traditional apology or matanigasau to the Prime Minister at his official residence in Suva yesterday.

Last Friday, the Social Democratic Liberal Party wrote to the Prime Minister to plead for Radrodro’s reinstatement.; however, the Prime Minister said he would not reinstate him.

“On the vanua side, everything is clean now, but on the government side, the effect of disobedience and insubordination will have to be borne by Radrodro,” the Prime Minister said.

Rabuka said good leaders must maintain discipline and integrity.

It is understood that Radrodro had gone up to the Prime Minister’s official residence with the Turaga Na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata.