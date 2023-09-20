Rekha shifts focus to Phoenix trial  

Fiji football defender Angeline Rekha has begun the preparations for her first-ever trials with the Wellington Phoenix women’s team in New Zealand next month.

The 18-year-old, who helped Ba clinch the inaugural 2023 Battle of the Giant’s Women’s tournament in Suva on Sunday, told Fijilive that she is working on her fitness and speed.

“It’s going to be a totally different experience for me,” an excited Rekha said.

“It’s the first time I’m going for trials in an overseas-based club and I have started my preparation early. I want to be in my best form when I go there so that I don’t end up struggling.”

“I’ve got close to 20 days left before I depart and I want to use that to get to my best shape and speed. We played in a tournament after so long, and I felt that I lacked speed because my fitness level dropped a bit but I’m determined to work on myself before I leave.”

While BOG has helped Rekha get back on track, she is eager to give her best and seal a spot in the team. Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis is also trialing currently.

“Everyone wanted to win the BOG but for me, apart from winning, I wanted to use the time to develop my game. It was good to play against a physical team like Labasa because of the pressure they put us under and it helped me to give my best on the field.”

“At times I felt like I couldn’t take the pressure because the last time I played such an intense match was at the OFC Under 19 Championship in July and then playing in the last match of BOG, it felt like things had changed for me. It reminded me that I’ve got to work on all aspects of the game because I’m sure being a national player, the coaches at Phoenix will have some expectations from me.”

“My aim is to trial and try to get into the main team because that’s the main reason why I’m going there. I want to learn and adapt to their playing style. I’ve played against the main New Zealand women’s team but Phoenix is a very different team. I’m sure the players there would be more experienced than me but I’m determined to learn and grow with them.”

Being the only player from Fiji to be called for the trials, Rekha counts herself fortunate and ready to take up the challenge.

“I feel lucky to be the first and only player to trial there although Trina is there, but to get there it isn’t easy. The coaches and Fiji FA have done a lot and I’ve got to prove that I’m going there for a reason which is to make my district and country proud.”

“Not everyone gets a chance like this and when I’m given, I want to make the most of it and learn from the senior players. Adjusting at a new place will be difficult but it’s all part of football – learning and adapting to the new environment and people.”

Rekha will depart for the trials on 15 October and will spend close to 15 days with the Wellington Phoenix team.