Rise in diarrhoea cases worries Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is concerned with the increase in diarrhoea cases reported by residents of Balevuto, Nukuloa, Nacaci and Toge in Ba

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said that these areas are dependent on one water source.

Dr Fong said a health team has been working with the Water Authority of Fiji in carrying out investigation which includes inspections and collecting water samples which have been sent to the Fiji CDC lab in Suva.

He is advising residents of Balevuto and nearby areas to boil all drinking water and adhere to the best hygiene practices like proper handwashing with soap and water before and after meals and also after visiting the toilet.

Members of the public are also urged to report to their nearest health facility if they are experiencing loose and watery stools or diarrhoea and Nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, fever, headache, bloating and flatulence, abdominal cramps, with a colicky pattern, stomach pains and loss of appetite.