Senior PAP MP in hot water for misconduct

A senior People’s Alliance Member of Parliament has been referred to its Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee for alleged misconduct.

This provision is provided for in the People’s Alliance Party Constitution, under Section 27.5.

This was the statement released by the PAP General-Secretary, Usaia Waqatairewa, following the People’s Alliance Executive Council Meeting last night.

Waqatairewa said it was also resolved that the Executive Council fully supports the Prime Minister’s decision to dismiss Aseri Radrodro as the Minister for Education.

He said the Executive Council also supports the Prime Minister as the leader of the Coalition Government.