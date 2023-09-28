Sims signs with Catalans in Super League

Former NSW Origin forward Tariq Sims will leave the Melbourne Storm this year after signing a two-year deal with Catalans in the French Super League.

The 33-year-old veteran Fiji Bati star was hoping to stay at the Storm but is now likely to finish his career with the French club.

“I’m excited to add to the team my experience and what I’ve learnt over the past 13 years in the NRL,” Sims said in a statement.

“My desire to compete and challenge myself both on and off the field is motivating to me, and I believe being at the Catalans will do that. It’ll be a new chapter for myself and my family, but we are very excited for it.”

Sims signed a one-year deal with the Melbourne Storm in January after completing his term with the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in 2022.

Catalans Head Coach Steve McNamara said they are pleased to add someone of Sim’s quality and experience to the team.

“His ability to play both on the edge and the middle will increase our selection options and he will also fill a void which will be left by some our players retiring in the leadership area.”

“His enthusiasm to join the Dragons and be successful was apparent from the first conversation and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Perpignan.”