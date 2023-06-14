Singh joins Fiji U19 Women’s camp

US-based Priya Singh has joined the Digicel Fiji Under 19 Women’s camp for the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship which kicks off next week in Suva and Lautoka.

Singh arrived in the country this week and her presence will bolster Fiji in the championship.

Host nation Fiji is drawn in Group B with defending champions New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Fiji will open its campaign against New Zealand at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 22 of June and on the 28, they will take on Papua New Guinea at 4pm also.