Sivo, RCG slapped with match suspensions  

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo and veteran prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard will be facing four-five weeks of match suspension after their dangerous offence in the side’s 25-24 win against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 20 of NRL on Sunday.

NRL reports that Campbell-Gillard is charged with Dangerous Contact on Titans hooker Chris Randall in their fiery win at CommBank Stadium.

He was sin-binned in the 25th minute for leading with his knees in a tackle on Randall. As it is his third and subsequent offence, he will miss four games with an early guilty plea in a huge blow for the Eels and their finals hopes.

He is one of four players set for lengthy suspensions with Sivo, who is charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Jojo Fifita and faces a three-match ban given it is his third and subsequent offence.

The Eels will face the Canterbury Bankstown Cowboys at 9.35pm on Saturday.