Suva remains on song in Pacific Cup

Suva remains on song in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland after two days of competition.

The Waisea Nabenu and Mohammed Irfaan coached side defeated neighbours and arch rivals Rewa 2-1 in their second match last night at the Bill McKinlay Park.

A goal in each half to left-back Kavaia Rawaqa and seasoned striker Samuela Drudru were enough for the Whites to record the win although Rewa threatened with a goal through guest player Ronaldo Lopez in the 50th minute.

Suva will face Manukau All Stars in its third match at 7pm today (Fiji Time) while Rewa is on a Bye.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
