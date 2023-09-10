Sunday, September 10, 2023
Tikoitoga departs for PNG posting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed its best wishes to Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Mosese Tikoitoga and his team.

Tikoitoga and his team depart for PNG this weekend to take up their new diplomatic posting.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala congratulated Tikoitoga on his diplomatic posting, and wished him and the team well.

He assured the High Commissioner of the Ministry’s continuing support as they embark on operationalizing the work of Fiji’s High Commission.

Dr Korovavala highlighted the importance of Fiji’s bilateral relations with PNG and the potential opportunities to advance economic interactions and deepen cultural and regional cooperation.

Tikoitoga said he is proud to represent our nation and honoured to be entrusted by the Prime Minister, the Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka and the Government of Fiji with the esteemed role of High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.

He will be supported by the First Secretary Mr. Paulo Daurewa, and Mrs Ateca Mocenakete, as the Second Secretary.

He said Fiji and PNG have shared longstanding relations which were established in 1976, and there is immense potential to further enhance the bilateral and regional cooperation through Fiji’s High Commission reopening in PNG.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
