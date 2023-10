A two-year-old girl has died after drowning in a 44-gallon drum at a settlement in Valelevu, Nasinu.

According to Police, the mother of the child was washing clothes in the drum that was cut in half and filled with water.

She left the child unsupervised to use the washroom and upon returning found her floating in the drum.

The girl was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre and pronounced dead on arrival.