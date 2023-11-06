Trio face fines after Pacific Bowl final

Fiji Bati pair Taane Milne and Kitione Kautoga and Papua New Guinea’s Rodrick Tai have been charged by the match review committee following the Pacific Championships Bowl final on Sunday.

All three are facing fines, with Kautoga’s Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge bringing the heaviest penalty as it was his second offence.

According to NRL.com, Kautoga will be fined 12 per cent of his match fees for the tackle on Adrian Lam should he enter an early guilty plea, increasing to 15 per cent of his match fees with an unsuccessful challenge at the judiciary.

Milne has been hit with a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct charge which carries a fine of 7 per cent of his match fees with an early guilty plea while Tai will be fined 10 per cent of his match fees if he takes an early guilty plea to a Shoulder Charge on Waqa Blake.