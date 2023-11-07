Trio join Kulas camp for Pac Games

Ba defender Angeline Rekha together with Australia-based midfielder Vanisha Kumar and Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis has joined the Kulas camp in the build-up towards the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

National women’s vice president Naziah Ali confirmed to FijiLive that Rekha joined the camp last week after completing her first-ever 15-day trial at the Wellington Phoenix team in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ali has also confirmed that Rekha is expected to go for another trial with the Phoenix later this year.

Apart from Rekha, Kumar and Davis have been training with the Kulas as they ramp up the preparation with the aim of winning gold at the tournament this year.

Both the players were part of Kulas international friendlies against the New Caledonia women in Suva earlier last month.

The Kulas squad had been training at the Sigatoka sand dunes today.

National women’s head coach Angeline Chua is expected to announce her final squad together with the Captains by this Friday.