Thursday, January 4, 2024
Two minors charged with rape and sexual offences: ODPP

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with rape and indecent assault of his 30-year-old cousin.

This has been highlighted in the Rape and Sexual Offences Statistics, released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, for December 2023.

In a separate incident, ODPP highlights that a 16-year-old boy was also charged for rape of a 10-year-old girl, from his village.

A 43-year-old man was also charged with 18 counts of rape, of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

A 25-year-old man has also been charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 18-year-old man.

The accused person is also charged with one count of theft for allegedly stealing the victim’s mobile phone.

ODPP said nine people were charged with a total of 44 counts of sexual offences in December.

33 of 44 counts were recorded as rape, four as indecent assault and three counts recorded as sexual assault.

The report said, of the nine charged, two were juveniles.

Of the 10 victims, five were under the age of 18; two males and eight females.

Also, of the 10 incidents that occurred, five of the victims were known or related to the perpetrators.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
