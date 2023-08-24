Winger Valemei to miss Dolphins clash

Fiji Bati and North Queensland Cowboys winger Semi Valemei will miss the clash against the Dolphins in Round 26 of NRL on Friday evening.

The Cowboys in a statement confirmed that Valemei has been ruled out of the match after sustaining a meniscus injury early in the Sharks showdown and is considered week to week.

Valemei will be replaced by Murray Taulagi, who reverts back to the wing.

Meanwhile, veterans Jordan McLean and Peta Hiku will celebrate 200 NRL game milestones.

Both McLean and Hiku are in their 11th seasons of top-flight rugby league, debuting for Melbourne and Manly respectively in 2013.

The Cowboys will take on the Dolphins at 8pm at Suncorp Stadium.

The teams:

Dolphins:Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Tesi Niu, Robert Jennings, Jack Bostock, Kodi Nikorima, Sean O’Sullivan, Jesse Bromwich, Harrison Graham, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi, Connelly Lemuelu, Kenny Bromwich.

Subs: Jarrod Wallace, Josh Kerr, Euan Aitken, Herman Ese’ese, JJ Collins, Isaiya Katoa, Valynce Te Whare, Anthony Milford, Kurt Donoghoe.

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Zac Laybutt, Peta Hiku, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend, Jordan McLean, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo, Luciano Leilua, Heilum Luki, Reuben Cotter.

Subs: Jake Granville, Coen Hess, Griffin Neame, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Brendan Elliot, James Tamou, Robert Derby, Jack Gosiewski.