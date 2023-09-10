Wong scores as Roosters edge Sharks

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong scored a try for his Sdyney Roosters as they edged the Cronulla Sharks 13-12 to keep their NRL Premiership dream alive last night.

The much anticipated dual lived up to expectations as the fiery contest turned chaotic.

In the opening few minutes of the match, both sides had chances that were ruled out by the Bunker.

The Sharks made a quick start to the match thanks to a try from Sione Katoa but Braydon Trindall failed to convert.

Two minutes later, the Roosters were reduced to 12 players when a high tackle by Sam Walker placed him on the report card.

This gifted the Sharks a penalty next to the posts, with Nicho Hynes taking over kicking duties following Trindall’s blunder earlier for a 6-0 lead at the breather.

After the break, Roosters came out firing through Joseph Manu try and Sam Walker converted to tie the results at 6-6 in the 43rd minute.

The Roosters were reduced to 12 players on the field when James Tedesco was sent to the sin bin for committing a professional foul.

The Sharks took advantage of the situation as Ronaldo Mulitalo scored and Hynes booted a penalty to establish a six-point lead which looked like it could be enough to win the game.

But the Roosters’ gutsy reply which saw Wong score and makeshift kicker Billy Smith converted to level the scores at 12-12 again.

A 72minute infield goal by Sam Walker made the difference in the match giving the Roosters the win and securing them a spot in the Preliminary Finals Week 2 next week.