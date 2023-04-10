Monday, April 10, 2023
207 drivers booked in last 24 hours

Two hundred and seven (207) traffic infringement notices were issued for speeding between 6am yesterday morning to 6am this morning.

Apart from this, a 52-year-old man was also arrested for drunk driving in Lautoka.

The Fiji Police Force in a statement said traffic officers will be out in numbers today, however the onus is on drivers to take all necessary safety precautionary measures to avoid accidents.

“Accidents occur when road safety is taken lightly, when we turn a blind eye to road rules and laws, and when complacency sets in.”

“Let’s work together to keep our roads safe.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
